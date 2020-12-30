Advertisement

Wisconsin farmers expected to end year with higher income

Harvesting
Harvesting(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Direct government payments are expected to help Wisconsin farmers end the year with a higher average income than they did in 2019.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service estimated in their latest farm financial forecast that net farm income will hit $119.6 billion in 2020, a 41 percent increase from 2019 and the highest income level since 2013.

Paul Mitchell, director of the Renk Agribusiness Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told Wisconsin Public Radio that the forecast is slightly higher than last quarter’s estimate, partly because of a price rally for corn and soybeans seen around harvest time.

Earlier forecasts also did not include the $13.3 billion expected to be paid to farmers through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

That means farmers are now expected to receive $46.5 billion in direct government payments. That’s $24 billion more, or 107.1 percent higher, than in 2019. By comparison, farmers received just under $13 billion in direct government payments in 2016.

Mitchell said the influx of cash will help many producers pay down their debts and catch up on capital investments.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Town of Spencer
Body found in rural Marathon County; Sheriff’s office investigating homicide
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
UPDATE: Missing woman died of hypothermia after crashing vehicle
Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day into Wednesday morning
The Supper Club is set to reopen on Dec. 30
Buck-A-Neer Supper Club is reopening “bigger, better, and stronger”
2014 traffic stop in Woodruff
Epic photo serves as snowmobile transportation reminder

Latest News

Body found in rural Marathon County; Sheriff’s office investigating homicide (12/30/20)
Body found in rural Marathon County; Sheriff’s office investigating homicide (12/30/20)
Drier air was the main culprit, along with the heavy snow band developing farther south than...
First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Tuesday night-Wednesday morning
Amy Pechacek (DWD)
Gov. Evers appoints Pechacek as Secretary-designee of DWD
State Patrol warns drivers to slow down and limit driving time when roads are slippery.
Wisconsin State Patrol urges drivers to travel with caution in snow