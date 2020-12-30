Wisconsin Democrats threaten to skip Assembly inauguration

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Democrats are considering skipping next week’s inauguration ceremony because Republicans who control the chamber aren’t mandating lawmakers and staffers wear masks and they believe an in-person ceremony is too risky as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said during a phone interview Thursday that he’s afraid the lack of masks and packing people into an enclosed space during Monday’s ceremony could spread the COVID-19 virus. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers swore in the Assembly’s 38 Democratic members virtually this week so they don’t need to attend next week’s ceremony to start their terms, Hintz said.

There’s a real question as to why, at this key point in the pandemic, we would risk (attending inauguration),” Hintz said. “There are members who won’t be there for sure.”

Rep. Jimmy Anderson, a Fitchburg Democrat, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he has only 20% to 30% lung capacity because he’s paralyzed from the chest down and a COVID-19 infection could kill him. He called the lack of a mask mandate “irresponsible.” Hintz said Anderson isn’t the only Democrat with existing health conditions that could contribute to a severe COVID-19 illness, although he didn’t name anyone.

Still, Assembly Republican Speaker Pro Tem Tyler August sent an email to lawmakers on Dec. 23 saying masks are encouraged but not mandatory during inauguration. He said freshmen legislators will begin the inauguration ceremony seated in the chamber while returning members will be seated in an adjoining parlor. After freshmen are sworn in and sign the Assembly’s register they will be asked to leave the chamber and the returnees will take their oaths of office in the parlor.

Speaker Robin Vos and other Republican leaders who control the chamber allowed lawmakers a virtual option when they last convened in April to pass a COVID-19 relief package. Assembly members also were allowed to attend committee hearings virtually during the summer and fall.

Hintz has pressed Vos to also allow virtual attendance for the upcoming two-year session. Vos responded with a statement on Wednesday saying that legislators and staffers would be asked to wear masks but didn’t say they would be required. He signaled that lawmakers will be expected to attend proceedings in-person, saying other people go to work safely.

A spokesman for Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu hasn’t returned multiple messages inquiring about logistics for that chamber’s inauguration and session.

Joseph Hoey, an aide to Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley, said senators will be allowed to attend inauguration virtually from their Capitol offices. Senators who choose to attend in-person will be spaced around the chamber, he said.

