The rigors of Christmas tree farming in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The presents are put away, the lights come down and we all settle in for a new year.

For Christmas tree farm owners Sean and Brittney Malone, things are just getting started at Curvue Hideaway + Trees.

“When you think about Christmas trees you know people are normally thinking about it November and December and then what to do with them in January but it’s crazy even for us, majority of the work happens from April through September,” Sean says.

The two say they always have to think ahead.

“We’re typically planting between 1500 and 2000, every single spring.”

The Malone’s buy five-year-old tree seedlings that start out about a foot tall.

“Typically those seedlings that we put in the ground take eight to nine years to grow before they’re harvestable,” Brittney adds.

But it’s not so cut and dry, as a ‘choose & cut’ operation, the trees need a little grooming before market.

“A lot of people will leave stumps, you know sometimes its 6 inches sometimes it’s over a foot so one of the things we like to do is go through the whole field and clean up those stumps, cut them flush to the ground,” says Sean.

And of course tree-trimming throughout every month of the year, making sure branches aren’t growing astray.

“And hand-pick pinecones, and hand-pick pinecones off of trees,” the two say. “What happens is that they choke out the growth on the tops of the trees because it’s so thick and full of pinecones,” Sean says.

In a year people were eager to celebrate the holidays, the two say they had to start bringing in trees from another farm to keep up with demand.

“We actually went through so many ‘cut your own trees’ we had to shut down our ‘cut your own—like choose and cut operation after the second week we were open,” Brittney says.

Finishing their 8th Christmas season, the Malones say there’s never a dull moment growing trees for a living.

“People are always like oh my gosh you just bought a tree farm and started running it, and I’m like yes yes we did—yep we’re crazy it’s fine,” Sean and Brittney laugh.

