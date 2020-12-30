Target issues recall for toddler swimsuits

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 181,000 Cat & Jack brand swimsuits from Target have been recalled over reports of the snaps detaching.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced 27 reports of the snaps breaking or detaching and at least one report of a person suffering a laceration.

The recall affects three styles. Click here to view the product lots. The swimsuits came in sizes 12 months to 5T.

Customers that purchased the swimsuits can return the items to Target for a refund.

