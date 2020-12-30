Target issues recall for infant rompers after report of snaps detaching
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Target is recalling about 300,000 baby rompers due to a possible choking hazard as the snaps could detach.
The recall affects five products made by Cloud Island. Four of the recalls include rompers that would solid as a set. The outfits come in infant sizes newborn to 12 months.
Customers can return the outfits to Target for a full refund.
Click here to view the product codes.
There have been 16 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching, or missing from the rompers including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched.
