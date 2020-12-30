Snow plow crews prep for Wausau snow storm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow removal companies did their best to stay ahead of the storm before it reached Wausau Tuesday, Dec. 29.

After a slow start for plowing businesses this winter season, Snow Smart in Wausau is anticipating and excited for a boom in business following Tuesday’s snowfall.

“So we’re expecting between tonight and tomorrow to do at least 50 driveways,” Snow Smart Owner AJ Stark said.

In the calm before the storm, plow crews scramble to do what they can before the main snow event, and Stark said their plows will hit the road by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

“We’re going to start plowing people out, a lot of people want to get their driveway done before their workday starts, so we start as soon as the snow ends, and then we just keep going until it’s done,” Stark said.

At snow smart, plow drivers are preparing by doing everything from salting driveways, checking equipment, and of course, attempting to get some sleep. They said it’s best to stay clear of the plows to allow them to get the job done safely.

“People need to slow down a bit when they come upon their plow drivers, that’s a difficult job, it’s slippery and it’s hard to drive, it’s the same conditions for the plow drivers,” Snow Smart Head Snow Plower Michael Hughes said.

They said taking care of the 50 driveways won’t be an issue, in fact, Stark said one driver could finish the 50 driveways within 24 hours, depending on the weather.

“We could add at least 100 more driveways and have plenty of people out plowing,” Stark said.

But calling a snow removal company sooner rather than later is always a good idea.

“We haven’t had much snow lately, we’ve been kind of scratching at the ground [with] the snow we did have, so the sooner they can call, the sooner we can get you on the schedule and get out there and get it done,” Hughes said. “We’ve got other clients already, so we kind of have to prioritize.”

Helping people out is the ultimate goal for this company, in a year that’s been so unfair to everyone.

“We’re going to do what we can so people don’t have to be out there with a snowblower you know when it’s two degrees outside,” Stark said.

Being a new business this year, Snow Smart hopes to have at least 100 regular clients by the end of the winter.

If you’re in need of plowing, follow the link for more information.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.