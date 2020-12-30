Advertisement

Scam alert: Student debt forgiveness -- for a fee?

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Navient has more than 10 million student loan clients and recently settled a student loan forgiveness lawsuit. The results of the settlement won’t affect what individual borrowers owe. However, scammers were quick to notice this news item and are now targeting borrowers with false claims of debt forgiveness – for a fee. Here’s what you need to know.

How the scam works:

You receive a call from a person claiming to represent Navient, a student loan servicing company. They explain that as a part of a lawsuit settlement, your student debt is partially or completely forgiven. Of course, you’ll need to confirm your personal information and pay a fee to “transfer” the debt from Navient to “the Department of Education” or another official-sounding organization. These claims are based on actual procedures you may in fact qualify for, but this unsolicited caller is not working in an official capacity or related to any of the organizations cited in the call.

The caller explains the fees necessary, usually on a monthly basis, then request either debit or credit card information. Then, they will begin making withdrawals according to the payment plan you agreed to. Many consumers notice something is wrong when their Navient loan payment continues to be required, even after setting up payments with the new company.

Navient customers will not receive a phone call offering to transfer your loan. If you engage with these con artist callers, you could compromise your personal information and lose money as well. Instead, look for other options such as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Department of Education for deferral or other information in relation to your type of loan.

How to avoid the scam:

  • Understand how the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program works. You can request information from your servicer, such as Navient, about potential student loan forgiveness programs, but it’s important to know the basic requirements of the program – you must have Direct Loans and make 10-years of qualifying monthly payments under certain payment plans while employed by an eligible nonprofit or government organization. The government contracts with one specific servicer, FedLoans, to determine eligibility.
  • Don’t take unsolicited callers at their word. Remember that legitimate businesses and government offices do not call people without their permission. If you receive a call out of the blue, don’t be quick to give out your personal information, even if the caller offers you a great deal.
  • When in doubt, hang up. If you aren’t sure about a caller and their claims, ask for a call back number, hang up, and do your research. A little digging will usually reveal if you were speaking with a legitimate company or not.
  • Visit official websites to learn about loan forgiveness. You can find out more about whether you qualify for loan forgiveness by visiting the Federal Student Aid website and Navient’s official website.

For More Information

For more information, see BBB Tip: New college grads, watch out for these scams and  BBB Tip: Student Loan Forgiveness. You can also find general information about common scam tactics by visiting BBB.org/AvoidScams.

Read more on student loan debt relief from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

If you’ve been a victim of a student loan forgiveness scam, please report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker. By boosting scam awareness, you can help put a stop to common scams.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Town of Spencer
Authorities identified man found dead in woods near Spencer as Christian Schauer, 20
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
UPDATE: Missing woman died of hypothermia after crashing vehicle
2014 traffic stop in Woodruff
Epic photo serves as snowmobile transportation reminder
Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day into Wednesday morning
The Supper Club is set to reopen on Dec. 30
Buck-A-Neer Supper Club is reopening “bigger, better, and stronger”

Latest News

Wausau restaurant ahead of the NYE holiday.
Marathon County Health Department warns against going out for the New Year holiday
This winter storm may only provide a glancing blow to the region.
First Alert Weather: Chance of snow showers New Year’s Day
Marathon Co. authorities investigating murder, seeking vehicle in connection
Marathon Co. authorities investigating murder, seeking vehicle in connection
USPS: Please clear snow and ice