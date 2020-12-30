Advertisement

Prep Highlights 12/29

By Noah Manderfeld
Dec. 29, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In Tuesday’s highlights, we see Wausau West’s romp over Lakeland Union and Marshfield’s domination over Wausau East in wrestling.

Here are some other scores from our viewing area:

Boys Basketball:

Loyal 66, Owen-Withee 64

Auburndale 77, Neilsville 62

Medford 61, Edgar 41

Colby 80, Abbotsford 67

Stratford 64, Wausau East 50

Marathon 53, Cameron 61

Mosinee 62, Altoona 55

Girls Basketball:

Auburndale 56, Mosinee 54

Port Edwards 39, Weyauwega-Fremont 32

Whitehall 44, Granton 17

Three Lakes 62, Lakeland 60

Merrill 49, Marshfield 48

Marathon 67, Pacelli 49

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Marathon 33

Wrestling:

Marshfield 53, Wausau East 15

Wausau West 76, Lakeland Union 6

