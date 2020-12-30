Prep Highlights 12/29
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In Tuesday’s highlights, we see Wausau West’s romp over Lakeland Union and Marshfield’s domination over Wausau East in wrestling.
Here are some other scores from our viewing area:
Boys Basketball:
Loyal 66, Owen-Withee 64
Auburndale 77, Neilsville 62
Medford 61, Edgar 41
Colby 80, Abbotsford 67
Stratford 64, Wausau East 50
Marathon 53, Cameron 61
Mosinee 62, Altoona 55
Girls Basketball:
Auburndale 56, Mosinee 54
Port Edwards 39, Weyauwega-Fremont 32
Whitehall 44, Granton 17
Three Lakes 62, Lakeland 60
Merrill 49, Marshfield 48
Marathon 67, Pacelli 49
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Marathon 33
Wrestling:
Marshfield 53, Wausau East 15
Wausau West 76, Lakeland Union 6
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.