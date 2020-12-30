Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Brock

By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Brock is a 9-year-old German Shepherd mix who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County because he didn’t get along with the cats in his previous home. He is friendly with other dogs and kids, and enjoys going for walks and cuddling.

For more information on Brock visit www.catsndogs.org, or call the humane society at 715-845-2810 to set up an appointment to meet him.

Pet Project: Meet Brock
