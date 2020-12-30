Over 950,000 people have activated COVID-19 exposure app

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 950,000 people have activated the COVID-19 exposure app on their smartphones as of Tuesday.

The Department of Health Services noted that Apple and Google have reported 953,857 people have the technology now on their iPhone or downloaded it from Google.

DHS said they did not currently have data on if people have been told that they are a close contact, but they do know that positive test codes have been issued and some of them have been claimed. DHS officials explained that this means an app user who tested positive for COVID-19 has chosen to alert their close contacts through the WI Exposure Notification.

The contact tracing app launched on Wednesday, Dec. 23 with some Wisconsinites receiving notifications on how to operate the app that day.

Apple, Google and Gov. Tony Evers office have stressed that the app does not use, collect or store any GPS data or personal information.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.