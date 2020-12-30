Advertisement

Over 950,000 people have activated COVID-19 exposure app

Wisconsin Exposure Notification
Wisconsin Exposure Notification(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 950,000 people have activated the COVID-19 exposure app on their smartphones as of Tuesday.

The Department of Health Services noted that Apple and Google have reported 953,857 people have the technology now on their iPhone or downloaded it from Google.

DHS said they did not currently have data on if people have been told that they are a close contact, but they do know that positive test codes have been issued and some of them have been claimed. DHS officials explained that this means an app user who tested positive for COVID-19 has chosen to alert their close contacts through the WI Exposure Notification.

The contact tracing app launched on Wednesday, Dec. 23 with some Wisconsinites receiving notifications on how to operate the app that day.

Apple, Google and Gov. Tony Evers office have stressed that the app does not use, collect or store any GPS data or personal information.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
UPDATE: Missing woman died of hypothermia after crashing vehicle
Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day into Wednesday morning
Maurices, The Buckle to move to Rib Mountain when mall closes
The Supper Club is set to reopen on Dec. 30
Buck-A-Neer Supper Club is reopening “bigger, better, and stronger”
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day into Wednesday morning
Adapting to COVID-19
Adapting to COVID-19
Snow removal companies did their best to stay ahead of the storm before it reached Wausau...
Snow plow crews prep for Wausau snow storm
Adaptive community members meeting during COVID-19.
Adaptive Communities Inc. helping adults with special needs during COVID-19