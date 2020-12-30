Missing Watertown man’s cellphone pinged in Amherst, search continues

WATERTOWN Wis. (WSAW) - The Watertown Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who’s cellphone was pinged early Tuesday morning in Amherst.

**Missing Person** The Watertown Police Department is investigating a missing person case involving Jerald T. Brennan... Posted by Watertown WI Police Department on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Watertown Police say Jerald Brennan, 65, left his house around noon to go ice fishing.

They say he normally fishes on Rock Lake , Mud Lake, and Fox Lake. However, he also has a cottage in Nekoosa. He was not found to be at any of those locations. His cellphone pinged around 6 a.m. in Amherst, but he was not found there either.

He is was wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, large boots, and blue jeans. He owns a gray 2008 Toyota Tundra truck with WI registration FN4-689.

Police say he has no history of mental illness.

He is 5 foot 11 inches approximately 175 pounds, muscular and in good physical health. He has brown eyes, shorter black wavy hair with specks of gray, and is clean shaved.

If Jerald is located, please contact the Watertown Police Department.

