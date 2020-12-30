Marathon County Health Department warns against going out for the New Year holiday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fighting to stay open and stay safe, that’s been the battle for local restaurants during 2020. That battle is becoming increasingly difficult during New Year’s night, one of the busiest nights for many bars and restaurants.

Local restaurant management from Tine and Cellar say they’re doing their best to make sure that the customers feel safe.

“It’s kind of finding the balance between people’s comfort zone and what we need to do to make sure people are safe,” general manager Jesse Bartnik said.

But there are warnings coming from the Marathon County Health Department. The Department stresses the chances of COVID-19 spreading even after the vaccinations have started.

“We’ve been fortunate to see less cases in December than we have in October and November. We want to keep that trend going in that direction. So we ask that people be careful,” the public information officer for the Marathon County Health Department Judy Burrows added.

Burrows also emphasized that people need to continue the safe practice if Marathon County residents want to continue the positive trend.

“We’re still at a point in time that the virus can spread very easily and very fast, what we’ve been doing works, and let’s keep it up,” Burrows explained.

But for those who do go out, the restaurant will be doing their best to keep their customers safe.

“Keeping everyone’s opinion in mind and supporting the people who are supporting us,” Bartnik said.

