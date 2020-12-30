Advertisement

Gov. Evers appoints Pechacek as Secretary-designee of DWD

Amy Pechacek (DWD)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his appointment of Amy Pechacek as the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee.

“The DWD has faced historic levels of claims, hindered by antiquated technology and burdensome bureaucracy created by those who always intended to make it harder for folks to access these vital benefits. Despite these obstacles, Amy has been exceptional, and I am grateful she will be able to continue her good work in the months and years ahead,” said Gov. Evers. “Amy understands that during these challenging and unprecedented times, Wisconsinites are depending on a government that works for them and does so quickly and effectively. I have great confidence in her leadership and ability to move the DWD and our state forward.” 

Secretary-designee Pechacek has been leading the agency as transition director since earlier this year.

