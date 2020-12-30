First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Tuesday night-Wednesday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Although snowfall totals were less than anticipated, snow-covered and slippery conditions developed on area roads Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The heaviest snowfall found was in southern Wisconsin in Sullivan, where the National Weather Service in Milwaukee is located, picking up 8.1″.

Here are some of the snowfall reports we have received so far from this latest winter storm.

Snowfall locally ranged from 1-4". (WSAW)

