First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Tuesday night-Wednesday morning

Snowfall in North Central Wisconsin ranged from 1 to 4 inches.
Drier air was the main culprit, along with the heavy snow band developing farther south than...
Drier air was the main culprit, along with the heavy snow band developing farther south than forecast.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Although snowfall totals were less than anticipated, snow-covered and slippery conditions developed on area roads Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The heaviest snowfall found was in southern Wisconsin in Sullivan, where the National Weather Service in Milwaukee is located, picking up 8.1″.

Here are some of the snowfall reports we have received so far from this latest winter storm.

Snowfall locally ranged from 1-4".
Snowfall locally ranged from 1-4".(WSAW)

