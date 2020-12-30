First Alert Weather: Chance of light snow New Year’s Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Our latest round of snow has come to an end across North Central Wisconsin, but roads during the morning will range from snow-covered and hazardous to wet and slippery. Allow extra time to reach your destination this morning. Otherwise lots of clouds and breezy today with temperatures steady in the low to mid 20s.

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight with lows in the single digits above zero. New Year’s Eve features sunshine along with some clouds with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 20s. It will remain dry for ringing in the new year at midnight locally with some clouds around and temperatures in the teens.

New Year’s Day we continue to keep tabs on a winter storm that will be driving northbound toward the central Great Lakes. The latest indications are that the snow associated with this storm may only affect our southern and eastern areas. In this case, light snow or snow showers or possible and accumulations of a coating to 1″ are possible. Not a First Alert Weather Day type of snowfall by any means, but if you have travel plans that take you into SE Wisconsin, more in the way of snow could fall there. For most of the area on New Year’s day, partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. Some sunshine for the start of the weekend on Saturday and highs in the low 30s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with afternoon temps topping out in the mid 30s.

The dry weather continues Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers are possible Tuesday night into the morning on Wednesday with highs near 30.

