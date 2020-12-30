Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Chance of light snow New Year’s Day

The winter storm New Year’s Day into the evening may only affect the SE parts of the area.
This winter storm may only provide a glancing blow to the region.
This winter storm may only provide a glancing blow to the region.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Our latest round of snow has come to an end across North Central Wisconsin, but roads during the morning will range from snow-covered and hazardous to wet and slippery. Allow extra time to reach your destination this morning. Otherwise lots of clouds and breezy today with temperatures steady in the low to mid 20s.

Drier air cut down on snowfall totals locally, while the heavier snow took place farther south...
Drier air cut down on snowfall totals locally, while the heavier snow took place farther south in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.(WSAW)
Flurries or freezing drizzle ending this morning, clouds and breezy for the rest of the day.
Flurries or freezing drizzle ending this morning, clouds and breezy for the rest of the day.(WSAW)

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight with lows in the single digits above zero. New Year’s Eve features sunshine along with some clouds with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 20s. It will remain dry for ringing in the new year at midnight locally with some clouds around and temperatures in the teens.

Light snow or snow showers possible south and east Friday afternoon and night.
Light snow or snow showers possible south and east Friday afternoon and night.(WSAW)
Chilly but dry to ring in the new year.
Chilly but dry to ring in the new year.(WSAW)

New Year’s Day we continue to keep tabs on a winter storm that will be driving northbound toward the central Great Lakes. The latest indications are that the snow associated with this storm may only affect our southern and eastern areas. In this case, light snow or snow showers or possible and accumulations of a coating to 1″ are possible. Not a First Alert Weather Day type of snowfall by any means, but if you have travel plans that take you into SE Wisconsin, more in the way of snow could fall there. For most of the area on New Year’s day, partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. Some sunshine for the start of the weekend on Saturday and highs in the low 30s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with afternoon temps topping out in the mid 30s.

Ch. snow showers/light snow south and east on Friday, dry for the weekend.
Ch. snow showers/light snow south and east on Friday, dry for the weekend.(WSAW)

The dry weather continues Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers are possible Tuesday night into the morning on Wednesday with highs near 30.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
UPDATE: Missing woman died of hypothermia after crashing vehicle
Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day into Wednesday morning
Marathon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Town of Spencer
BREAKING: Body found in rural Marathon County; Sheriff’s office investigating homicide
The Supper Club is set to reopen on Dec. 30
Buck-A-Neer Supper Club is reopening “bigger, better, and stronger”
2014 traffic stop in Woodruff
Epic photo serves as snowmobile transportation reminder

Latest News

Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day into Wednesday morning
Snow arrives around dinnertime with times of heavy snowfall late evening into the overnight...
First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Snow arrives this evening and could be heavy at times tonight.
First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday Morning Forecast