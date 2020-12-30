Fire damages Marathon area dairy farm
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF HAMBURG, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews from several departments worked Wednesday morning to extinguish a fire at Double P. Dairy.
The Hamburg Fire Chief tells Newschannel 7 the fire started in the milking parlor. The building is a total loss. There were no injuries. Neighbors are helping the owners relocate the cows.
The farm is off of County Road A in the town of Hamburg, near Marathon.
This story is still developing
