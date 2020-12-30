BREAKING: Body found in rural Marathon County; Sheriff’s office investigating homicide

TOWN OF SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in the Town of Spencer Tuesday morning.

Capt. Greg Bean tells Newschannel 7 a trapper found the body in a wooded area near Abe Lincoln Ave and Swamp Rd in the Town of Spencer. Investigators believe the body had been dumped there. They are still looking into the cause of death, but do believe this to be a homicide. Capt. Bean says they are looking for a 2005 Black Chevy Impala with Wisconsin license plates AHT-6900.

This is a developing story. Newschannel 7 will provide more information as it becomes available.

