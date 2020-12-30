Advertisement

After receiving vaccine, Kentucky state auditor tests positive for COVID-19

By Charles Gazaway
Dec. 30, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - One day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Kentucky’s state auditor has tested positive for the virus, WAVE reported.

Mike Harmon says his positive test came one day after his wife, Lynn, tested positive after being notified that she had been exposed to COVID-19.

Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon has tested positive for coronavirus.
Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon has tested positive for coronavirus.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE)

Harmon said he and his wife are self-isolating and have only mild symptoms. The Harmons say they plan to follow the recommendation of health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although Harmon’s positive test came the after after he received the vaccine, he said “I still have full faith in the vaccine itself, and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible.”

Harmon believes he was exposed shortly before or after receiving the first injection of the two-dose vaccine on Monday.

