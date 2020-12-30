Advertisement

Adaptive Communities Inc. helping adults with special needs during COVID-19

Adaptive community members meeting during COVID-19.
Adaptive community members meeting during COVID-19.(wsaw)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “Enhancing the quality of life for adults with special needs.” That’s the mission for Adaptive Communities Inc. in Wausau. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group was not able to gather in person. But once the doors were open again, Adaptive Communities Director Katie Jones said the group was overjoyed to be back.

“The excitement and energy of being able to see each other face to face was so heartwarming,” Jones said.

The group has been gathering for a few months, but there are some limitations. So the group makes sure that everyone has a chance to be in the building at some point during the week.

“All of our members, we work together to make a schedule to try to accommodate so that everyone can come in once a week,” Jones added.

Adaptive Communities has used virtual platforms to their advantage, making sure that everyone can meet in some way. So far, the Zoom calls into meetings have been a success.

“We’ve had such positive feedback for the zoom it’s kept everyone really involved and connected with each other, especially now,” Jones explained.

Giving Adaptive Communities a chance to live up to both parts of their name.

“They’re able to participate in activities and at least see faces and have the socialization friends. It’s opened up some doors for people and has given them an opportunity to socialize where they might not have been able to before,” Jones said.

Adaptive Communities Inc. is a non-profit organization. If you would like to make a donation or see if a loved one could use their services click here for more information.

