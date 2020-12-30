A new face, a Newman hot start

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Newman Catholic Cardinals boys basketball team is off to a flying start. There’s one key difference from last year.

Brand new head coach Cory Marquardt comes to the program on the heels of assistant coaching jobs at several college basketball teams, most notably Drake University. He’s taken that to the high school level.

Their 5-2 record is their best start in over four years. He says it’s an easy philosophy.

“Keep it as simple as possible. So I don’t overcomplicate it for myself, even. But especially, being able to teach it at a high level for the players,” Marquardt said. “It does them the best to keep it simple and stay within, one, what I’m comfortable with, but what I can also teach at a high level.”

Seven games into last year, the Cardinals had just won their first game of the season.

