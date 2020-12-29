Advertisement

Wisconsin DHS launches COVID vaccine status website

(WRDW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin has launched a COVID-19 vaccine data page that tracks the number of shots given out and shipped to the state. As of Tuesday, the state has administered 47,157 COVID-19 vaccines.

The state started giving out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14. Moderna vaccinations started Dec. 22.

As of Dec. 28, the state had administered 40,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 6,306 doses of the Moderna vaccine. A total of 265,575 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. The state says 156,875 vaccines have been shipped.

Health care workers and nursing home residents and staff are receiving their vaccinations as part of the first phase.

The Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine require two doses. The Pfizer doses are separated by 21 days. The Moderna doses are separated by 28 days.

