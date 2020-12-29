Advertisement

Two accused of trapping man in Madison basement on Christmas

A 2nd victim claimed she escaped while they were riding in a car.
(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects were arrested early Christmas morning after allegedly trapping a man in the basement of a Madison home during a dispute over money.

A second alleged victim told investigators the pair tried detaining her as well, saying she managed to escape as they were all riding in a vehicle together, the Madison Police Department’s initial report indicated.

The suspects, Jonathan W. Schaaf and Anthony J. Scheppers, were each booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of false imprisonment and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety. Additionally, the 29-year-old Schaaf faces allegations disorderly conduct, while the 52-year-old Scheppers is accused of threatening law enforcement.

The were arrested around 2:30 a.m. Friday after Madison police officers responded to the home, in the 2800 block of Dahle St., where the male victim was reportedly being held.

According to MPD’s preliminary investigation, all four people knew each other prior to the incident. While investigators did indicate money was at the heart of the issue, they did not provide any other details about the issue.

