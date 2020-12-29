Treasury Secretary tweets Economic Impact Payments could be deposited Tuesday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin is tweeting that some $600-dollar stimulus checks will begin to be deposited into people’s accounts as soon as tonight-- and will continue into next week.

He also tweeted that paper checks will begin to be mailed out tomorrow.

Later this week you will be able to check the status of that check at IRS.gov/GetMyPayment.

This is a developing story.

