Advertisement

The essential items to have in your vehicle’s winter survival kit

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When you’re driving in the wintry conditions, being prepared for any potential slide-offs or breakdowns is essential. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recommends you keep the following items in your vehicle:

  • Blankets or sleeping bags
  • Extra stocking caps, warm socks, gloves/mittens
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • First-aid kit
  • Booster cables and windshield brush/scraper
  • Drinking water and high-calorie, non-perishable food (trail mix, energy/protein bars)
  • Sand or cat litter for traction
  • Cell phone adapter/charger

Consider keeping your kit in the back seat of your vehicle, just in case your trunk jams or is frozen shut.

For more winter driving safety information, visit wisconsindot.gov/Pages/safety/education/winter-drv

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
UPDATE: Missing woman died of hypothermia after crashing vehicle
Maurices, The Buckle to move to Rib Mountain when mall closes
Snow will impact the region and travel will be hazardous tonight into Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day Tonight into Wednesday morning
The Supper Club is set to reopen on Dec. 30
Buck-A-Neer Supper Club is reopening “bigger, better, and stronger”
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

The United Way of Marathon County and the Aging and Disability Resource Center are connecting...
Central Wisconsin program helps safely break barrier of isolation for older adults
Adaptive Communities helping adults with special needs cope during pandemic
Adaptive Communities helping adults with special needs cope during pandemic
Initiative in Marathon Co. finds shelter for homeless who test positive for COVID-19
Initiative in Marathon Co. finds shelter for homeless who test positive for COVID-19
Volunteer program checks in on older adults who may be lonely during pandemic
Volunteer program checks in on older adults who may be lonely during pandemic
Brown County Drug Task Force investigators demonstrate their new TruNarc device on a bag of...
Investigators now use a high-tech laser device to ID illegal drugs during busts