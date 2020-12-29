The essential items to have in your vehicle’s winter survival kit
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When you’re driving in the wintry conditions, being prepared for any potential slide-offs or breakdowns is essential. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recommends you keep the following items in your vehicle:
- Blankets or sleeping bags
- Extra stocking caps, warm socks, gloves/mittens
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- First-aid kit
- Booster cables and windshield brush/scraper
- Drinking water and high-calorie, non-perishable food (trail mix, energy/protein bars)
- Sand or cat litter for traction
- Cell phone adapter/charger
Consider keeping your kit in the back seat of your vehicle, just in case your trunk jams or is frozen shut.
For more winter driving safety information, visit wisconsindot.gov/Pages/safety/education/winter-drv
