The essential items to have in your vehicle’s winter survival kit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When you’re driving in the wintry conditions, being prepared for any potential slide-offs or breakdowns is essential. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recommends you keep the following items in your vehicle:

Blankets or sleeping bags

Extra stocking caps, warm socks, gloves/mittens

Flashlight with extra batteries

First-aid kit

Booster cables and windshield brush/scraper

Drinking water and high-calorie, non-perishable food (trail mix, energy/protein bars)

Sand or cat litter for traction

Cell phone adapter/charger

Consider keeping your kit in the back seat of your vehicle, just in case your trunk jams or is frozen shut.

For more winter driving safety information, visit wisconsindot.gov/Pages/safety/education/winter-drv

