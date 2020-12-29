Sylvan Hill opens for the season Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Sylvan Hill will open for snow tubing on Wednesday in Wausau. The hill will be open starting at 1:30 p.m.

After weeks of warm weather and snowmaking, the Marathon County Parks and Rec. Department is finally ready to invite the community to have some fun outside.

This year they are asking those that come to keep their distance and limit one person per group to go inside for tickets and snacks. Lockers will not be available.

The park has installed outdoor heaters for patrons to enjoy as well.

At this time only the first hill, with three runs and one tow rope will be running. With the upcoming weather, the department hopes to open the second hill soon.

The hills will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until March 7th, weather permitting.

Snow tubing schedule:

Fridays 6 to 9:30 PM

Saturdays 1:30 to 5 PM and 6 to 9:30 PM (2 sessions)

Sundays 1:30 to 5 PM (closed @ 5 PM for private rentals)

For more information visit the tubing website here.

