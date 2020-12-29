Advertisement

Sylvan Hill opens for the season Wednesday

After weeks of warm weather and snowmaking, the Marathon County Parks and Rec. Department is finally ready to invite the community to have some fun outside.
After weeks of warm weather and snowmaking, the Marathon County Parks and Rec. Department is...
After weeks of warm weather and snowmaking, the Marathon County Parks and Rec. Department is finally ready to invite the community to have some fun outside.(wsaw)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Sylvan Hill will open for snow tubing on Wednesday in Wausau. The hill will be open starting at 1:30 p.m.

After weeks of warm weather and snowmaking, the Marathon County Parks and Rec. Department is finally ready to invite the community to have some fun outside.

This year they are asking those that come to keep their distance and limit one person per group to go inside for tickets and snacks. Lockers will not be available.

The park has installed outdoor heaters for patrons to enjoy as well.

At this time only the first hill, with three runs and one tow rope will be running. With the upcoming weather, the department hopes to open the second hill soon.

The hills will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until March 7th, weather permitting.

Snow tubing schedule:

Fridays 6 to 9:30 PM

Saturdays 1:30 to 5 PM and 6 to 9:30 PM (2 sessions)

Sundays 1:30 to 5 PM (closed @ 5 PM for private rentals)

For more information visit the tubing website here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurices, The Buckle to move to Rib Mountain when mall closes
Snow will impact the region and travel will be hazardous tonight into Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day Tonight into Wednesday morning
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
The Supper Club is set to reopen on Dec. 30
Buck-A-Neer Supper Club is reopening “bigger, better, and stronger”
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
UPDATE: Missing woman died of hypothermia after crashing vehicle

Latest News

Brown County Drug Task Force investigators demonstrate their new TruNarc device on a bag of...
Investigators now use a high-tech laser device to ID illegal drugs during busts
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
UPDATE: Missing woman died of hypothermia after crashing vehicle
Respiratory Therapy Supervisor Kerri Matykowski was among the first recipients of the vaccinein...
Ascension St. Michael’s begins to vaccinate health care workers
Snow arrives this evening and could be heavy at times tonight.
First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday Morning Forecast