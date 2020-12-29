Advertisement

Packers play near perfect game at the perfect time

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to a completed pass during an NFL...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to a completed pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 27. 2020, between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY (WSAW) -If Sunday’s game was a measuring stick, the Packers passed with flying colors. Green Bay put together a commanding win over the 10-win Tennessee Titans to move to 12-3 on the season, still with firm control of the top seed in the NFC.

“I thought yesterday was by far our most complete game in all three phases,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “I just think the guys are dialed in. There’s a lot to be motivated about. There’s a lot obviously at stake.

If you want an example of how important home-field advantage could be for this group, last night was it.

The Packers lit up the scoreboard with 40 points while holding the high-powered Titans’ offense to just 14. Green Bay has now won five straight games, and they played the perfect game at the perfect time.

“I think we all heard enough about us not beating enough good teams,” said Aaron Rodgers. “Not responding and playing a complete game, and this was our response.

“I feel good about where we’re at. It’s tough to play in the cold and it’s tough to play in Lambeau, and I felt we proved that.”

The Packers can clinch the top seed in the NFC with a win against the Bears on Sunday or a loss from the Seattle Seahawks.

