Advertisement

Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot

Police were called to a scene of carnage in Canton, Miss., on Tuesday.
Police were called to a scene of carnage in Canton, Miss., on Tuesday.(Gray Media)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man, woman and unborn baby are dead after an early morning shooting in Canton, and a toddler is in the hospital, WLBT reported.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a man arrived at a home on Chestnut Alley around 1:30 a.m. and found another man shot in the back of the head. He then called police.

When officers arrived, they found more victims: an 8-month-old pregnant woman who was shot in the face and a 1-year-old girl who was also shot in the face.

The man, woman and unborn child all died as a result. The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Brown says another man survived the shooting by hiding in the closet.

Police believe the motive behind the shootings was robbery. It’s being investigated as a triple homicide.

There’s no information on a potential suspect at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurices, The Buckle to move to Rib Mountain when mall closes
Snow will impact the region and travel will be hazardous tonight into Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day Tonight into Wednesday morning
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
The Supper Club is set to reopen on Dec. 30
Buck-A-Neer Supper Club is reopening “bigger, better, and stronger”
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
UPDATE: Missing woman died of hypothermia after crashing vehicle

Latest News

Brown County Drug Task Force investigators demonstrate their new TruNarc device on a bag of...
Investigators now use a high-tech laser device to ID illegal drugs during busts
After weeks of warm weather and snowmaking, the Marathon County Parks and Rec. Department is...
Sylvan Hill opens for the season Wednesday
The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
UPDATE: Missing woman died of hypothermia after crashing vehicle
Boeing's 737 Max will return to the skies carrying U.S. passengers on Tuesday for the first...
Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight
The mayor of Petrinja, Croatia, was in the middle of a press conference when a strong...
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; 5 deaths reported