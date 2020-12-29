Local whiskey maker donates all proceeds to state charities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local mechanical subcontractor is donating the proceeds from a fun side project to charity.

Dave Jones, Inc. specializes in plumbing, HVAC, fire protection and electrical, but the Madison-based subcontractor also has a love for cinnamon flavored whiskey.

Keeping with one of their core values, “Work Hard, Play Hard,” Dave Jones, Inc. partnered with Yahara Bay Distilleries in Fitchburg, WI to customize a quality whiskey, Dave’s Fave, according to a release issued Monday.

Initially meant for company parties and gifts, the liquor’s demand from customers and employees presented a new opportunity, the release states. The company decided to bring the product to market and donate 100 percent of the proceeds to local charities.

All 2020 and 2021 proceeds will go to UW Health American Family Children’s Hospital.

Dave’s Fave can be found at locations around the area, including Woodmans in Oak Creek and Kenosha, Piggly Wigglys and other local spirit stores.

