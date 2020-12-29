“Hoops for Hope” event raises money, awareness for adolescent cancer

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - As the Assumption Royals and the Spencer Rockets girls basketball teams took the floor Monday, they were looking for more than a win on the court. They were looking for a win against adolescent cancer. The two teams used their game to promote “Hoops for Hope” a charity that runs through Assumption to raise money for cancer patients.

On Monday, a check for $800 was made out to 2019 Assumption graduate Natalie Weisenbeck, who is beginning her treatment on December 29. She says to see the two teams come together is nothing short of incredible.

“So amazing and so heartwarming, especially to have people that love me to do it too. I never feel alone which is so amazing to have in a situation like this,” Weisenbeck said.

Adolescent cancer is something that Spencer knows all too well. Their team was helping to raise awareness for an elementary student.

“We actually have one in our school going through and battling cancer as we speak. So this is one event that is special for us and special for Assumption as well,” Spencer girls head basketball coach Krystal Weier explained.

“So we decided to partner to put together the game because some things are bigger than basketball,” Assumption assistant coach Paul Jaglinski added.

On Monday night, it wasn’t hard for Weisenbeck to see the love from her old teammates and the Assumption family.

“Even though I graduated they still send love to me do things like this to not only help me but other people. It’s amazing what this community does for their people and their family,” she said.

Even though the game remained competitive, the final score was the last thing on the players’ minds.

“Obviously both teams are going to want to win but at the end of the day, we play basketball to have fun. It’s even more fun that we’re doing it for someone that we love and try to support by bringing awareness to an important cause,” Assumption Senior Jessie Grundhoffer said.

Natalie will continue to receive donations for her cancer treatments

