Holidays with a healthy twist

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Love the holidays but hate how unhealthy your favorite festive foods are? On Tuesday, award-winning lifestyle journalist and video producer, Joann Butler, dished out some healthy holiday recipe ideas that are not only good for you but delicious as well.

Bulter said California raisins are simple to add to salads and appetizers. They’re 100% all natural fruit, meaning no added sugar, juice or preservatives.

“Raisins are a fruit that are sometimes overlooked, and they really shouldn’t be because they have a multitude of benefits. A quarter cup is a fruit serving that has 7% of your daily value of fiber and 6% potassium, so it’s the perfect snack, especially when you’re on the go,” she said.

You can find a bunch of recipes using raisins at calraisins.org

Butler also said crackers are a popular snack during the holidays. But if you want the healthier option, Butler said to try Back to Nature plant based snacks.

“They’re made with simple ingredients inspired by nature, from whole wheat to flax seeds, they’re full of flavor.”

Find out where to buy them and recipes at backtonaturefoods.com

“Tis the season for ginger. It’s not only delicious, but it’s a super food with seriously magical healing powers. It’s an anti-inflammatory, it boosts immunity, it fights nausea. And Reed’s, America’s number one ginger company has just launched new real ginger ale, nothing artificial in here, packed with 1,000 milligrams of organic ginger,” she added.

You can find it on Amazon for about $45 for a 24 pack.

Butler has traveled the world covering beauty, fashion and lifestyle trends from the red carpets of Hollywood to the fashion runways of Europe. As a news reporter, she has interviewed world-leaders, royalty, and some of the most noted names in entertainment and has directed a long list of notable journalists, including the late Dr. Hunter S. Thompson, who called her “one of his favorite editors.” Butler and her lifestyle reports have appeared on hundreds of ABC, CBS, FOX, CW, and NBC news stations on TV, Online as well as retail platforms across the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.