Advertisement

Grand Rapids declares snow emergency

Car covered in snow (FILE)
Car covered in snow (FILE)(123RF)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The town of Grand Rapids has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of a snowstorm moving into the area Tuesday night.

During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on the streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense.

Snow Emergencies

GRAND RAPIDS-- Wednesday from 3 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Click here to view current road conditions.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
UPDATE: Missing woman died of hypothermia after crashing vehicle
Maurices, The Buckle to move to Rib Mountain when mall closes
Snow will impact the region and travel will be hazardous tonight into Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day Tonight into Wednesday morning
The Supper Club is set to reopen on Dec. 30
Buck-A-Neer Supper Club is reopening “bigger, better, and stronger”
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Brown County Drug Task Force investigators demonstrate their new TruNarc device on a bag of...
Investigators now use a high-tech laser device to ID illegal drugs during busts
This Oct. 30, 2020 photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Kyle...
Wisconsin prosecutors add curfew charge against Rittenhouse
Snow will impact the region and travel will be hazardous tonight into Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day Tonight into Wednesday morning
Scene photo of Portage County truck crash
Teen charged with stealing, crashing Whiting Wastewater truck