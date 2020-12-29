Grand Rapids declares snow emergency

GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The town of Grand Rapids has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of a snowstorm moving into the area Tuesday night.

During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on the streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense.

Snow Emergencies

GRAND RAPIDS-- Wednesday from 3 a.m. until 7 p.m.

