Firefighters, paramedics suiting up in PPE, cleaning trucks to protect against COVID-19

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - This holiday season, the Merrill Fire Department is seeing calls they’d never seen before 2020. They have to be just as quick to respond to calls without letting COVID-19 slow them down.

Usually at this time of year, Merrill firefighters might be suiting up for calls for holiday fires or kitchen fires, but this year, they’re having to suit up in PPE for EMS calls to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“From October on, it was pretty busy,” explains Corey Nowak, a firefight paramedic with the Merrill Fire Department, speaking about COVID calls.

When Nowak goes on a known COVID call, he puts on a special suit.

“So if we’re going to a call that’s even a known pulseless non-breathing patient, we still have to take and put on that protective gear to protect ourselves,” he said.

If the patient has COVID, everything is washed in a special hazmat washing machine.

“It slows us down at times because we do have to stop and put on the gown,” Nowak said.

The truck is fogged and cleaned with a UV light. He estimates cleaning adds 15 to 30 minutes after each call.

“Fortunately, our department, we’ve been overall very healthy, by taking precautions of constantly cleaning and wiping down the station, keeping the rigs clean, doing proper PPE,” he said.

But sometimes, they find out someone was positive for COVID after the call. Which is why there’s no measure of how many calls were for COVID. But in November, they saw almost a 20% increase in calls compared to last year.

Then add the potential for fires around the holidays.

“The famous one you see is when people drop the turkey in and it splashes out and causes fires,” he said.

Nowak says to watch out for space heaters and candles.

“When you use them, keep them away from anything flammable, curtains, and blow them, make sure they’re completely out when you’re done with them,” he said.

He also says to watch out for older lights on the tree and older wires.

He says they’ll be taking extra care on every call, because they’ve learned anyone could have COVID-19.

Another thing they’ve had to do differently is working with Merrill schools virtually instead of getting to come into the classroom.

“We found a way to still get a hold of schools and have them meet up with us on Zoom, and we still had that interaction where the kids could still interact back with us,” he said.

It’s an important part of their fire safety training.

“That’s proven to help fires by teaching these young children fire education and the safety, how to get out, call 911,” Nowak said.

