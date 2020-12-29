Epic photo serves as snowmobile transportation reminder
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - On what could be the eve of the area’s first major snowfall, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department is reminding snowmobile enthusiasts to use proper transportation when bringing their snowmobiles up north.
Det. Sgt. Joy Torkelson said in 2014, deputies spotted a driver transporting a snowmobile in their car’s trunk.
The driver was pulled over on U.S. Highway 51 at Lemma Creek near Woodruff.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.