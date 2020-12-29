Advertisement

Epic photo serves as snowmobile transportation reminder

2014 traffic stop in Woodruff
2014 traffic stop in Woodruff(Vilas County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - On what could be the eve of the area’s first major snowfall, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department is reminding snowmobile enthusiasts to use proper transportation when bringing their snowmobiles up north.

Posted by Vilas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Det. Sgt. Joy Torkelson said in 2014, deputies spotted a driver transporting a snowmobile in their car’s trunk.

The driver was pulled over on U.S. Highway 51 at Lemma Creek near Woodruff.

