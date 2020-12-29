Epic photo serves as snowmobile transportation reminder

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - On what could be the eve of the area’s first major snowfall, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department is reminding snowmobile enthusiasts to use proper transportation when bringing their snowmobiles up north.

For today’s PSA.... we may or may not be in for some substantial snow fall. This could potentially cause the roadways to... Posted by Vilas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Det. Sgt. Joy Torkelson said in 2014, deputies spotted a driver transporting a snowmobile in their car’s trunk.

The driver was pulled over on U.S. Highway 51 at Lemma Creek near Woodruff.

