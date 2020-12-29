Advertisement

CVS, Walgreens begin Wisconsin nursing home vaccinations

By Todd Richmond
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two pharmacy chains have launched an effort to inject tens of thousands of Wisconsin nursing home residents with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rick Abrams, president of the Wisconsin Health Care Association/Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living, says CVS Health and Walgreens began injecting residents and staff on Monday with the Moderna vaccine.

Abrams says the campaign could take up to three months. Around 60,000 people reside in Wisconsin nursing homes.

He didn’t know how many nurses and ancillary staff will need shots but the goal is to inoculate any workers who come into contact with residents.

CVS Health officials say about 1,830 facilities have partnered with that chain for vaccinations. Walgreens officials said they had no specific information about its Wisconsin effort.

