Community collaboration helps people without homes isolate safely when COVID-positive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new initiative in Marathon County is giving people who are homeless and test positive for COVID-19 a place to safely isolate.

“The positive COVID cases hit our shelter within the last couple of weeks,” Tracy Rieger the Wausau Warming Center director said.

She explained the pandemic has caused numerous complications to take in people. The First United Methodist Church in Wausau solved the social distancing problem by graciously opening its doors, providing a larger space than what the Catholic Charities location is able to provide.

They have implemented a screening process with numerous questions and temperature checks to help lessen the chance of having COVID-19 spread in the group setting, but what happens if someone does not pass the screening?

“We aren’t in a position where we can stay locked down for 24 hours-seven days a week at this point, so we needed to come up with a solution,” Rieger said.

“I think any of us know, being ill, how difficult it is when we do not have a great place to be,” Vicki Tylka, the director of Marathon County Social Services reflected.

Marathon County leaders teamed up with Catholic Charities, the United Way, Marshfield Clinic, the Medical College of Wisconsin, the health department, North Central Health Care, and the Wausau Police Department in the fall to come up with a solution to that problem.

“Marathon County allocated a sum of money under $20,000 to be able to pay for the rental of the housing units through the whole winter season,” Tylka stated, adding that it is set up to be funded through the end of March.

So, if someone comes to the warming center at the church and does not pass the screening, a nurse is called to give them a rapid test. If that test is positive, they are transported to one of the off-site housing units. If the test is negative, they are given a diagnostic test and quarantined to a room in the church until they get their results back; if they are positive, they are also transported to a housing unit.

Rieger said she coordinates everything individuals who are isolating would need in order to stop the spread and allow them to get healthy again. She has meals sent, they are also provided a thermometer and other medical equipment so they can check their temperature, their pulse ox, and take a fever-reducer if necessary. A medical student under the supervision of a doctor also checks in on them daily.

“The alternative for them is to literally sleep outside and we’ve had temps recently below zero and that’s just not safe,” Rieger urged. “We have literally saved lives by collaborating and getting this put together.”

The pandemic, she said, has made shelters everywhere rethink their protocols for the longterm when looking at how to keep their clients and volunteers healthy. She explained requiring sick people to stay distanced from others and wear masks may be practices that stick going forward to reduce the spread of any illness.

She added she has noticed more new faces coming into the center this year, though she could not point to a specific reason why or if it had to do with pandemic impacts. She expects more people to need their services over the next year too as eviction moratoriums lift.

She also noted they have seen a massive reduction in the number of volunteers, which has caused them to hire six people to make up for the loss in volunteers. Typically they have nearly 300 people volunteer their time at the shelter and now they have about 50.

