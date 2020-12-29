Advertisement

Buck-A-Neer Supper Club is reopening “bigger, better, and stronger”

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - When the Buck-A-Neer Supper Club was hit with a fire on Aug. 14, their sign outside said “We will be back stronger.” Today, that sign has its reopening date, Dec. 30.

“It’s going to be great. I cannot wait to open those doors and take care of our customers again,” said Scott Kleinschmidt, the owner of the beloved supper club.

The process to get to this point of reopening wasn’t easy

“Extensive damage upstairs in the apartment, that was totaled. The roof had to be completely removed,” Kleinschmidt explained. “And then downstairs, we had a lot of smoke and water damage.”

Brand new bathrooms were needed and a few dining rooms were soaked with water. But through it all, their focus never wavered.

“There’s never been a day where we thought ‘We’re not going to do this,’” Kleinschmidt said emphatically. “We always knew we were going to come back.”

This supper club isn’t your ordinary restaurant. It’s been a staple in the community of Rosellville for as long as the township can remember. A fire wasn’t stopping the tradition from continuing.

“It’s pretty amazing. It means this place needs to continue on for many, many years,” Kleinschmidt said.

The opening day, which is just two days before the new year, isn’t a coincidence either.

“2020 didn’t get us. It’s December 30 and we are starting new,” Kleinschmidt said.

It’s a fresh start, with a mission accomplished.

“We did come back. Bigger, better, and stronger.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
BREAKING: Missing Rome woman found dead
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Witnesses tell Newschannel 7 a car crashed into a home in Wisconsin Rapids Sunday evening.
Car crashes into home in Wisconsin Rapids
First Alert Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather: Snow impacting the area to start week
Maurices, The Buckle to move to Rib Mountain when mall closes

Latest News

Brown County Drug Task Force investigators demonstrate their new TruNarc device on a bag of...
Investigators now use a high-tech laser device to ID illegal drugs during busts
Buck-A-Neer Supper Club is reopening “bigger, better, and stronger”
Buck-A-Neer Supper Club is reopening “bigger, better, and stronger”
hoops for hope picture
“Hoops for Hope” event raises money, awareness for adolescent cancer
The first on-site COVID-19 vaccinations took place at skilled nursing facilities in Wisconsin...
Portage County Health Care facility preps for Jan. 6 vaccination