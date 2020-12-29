Buck-A-Neer Supper Club is reopening “bigger, better, and stronger”

ROSELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - When the Buck-A-Neer Supper Club was hit with a fire on Aug. 14, their sign outside said “We will be back stronger.” Today, that sign has its reopening date, Dec. 30.

“It’s going to be great. I cannot wait to open those doors and take care of our customers again,” said Scott Kleinschmidt, the owner of the beloved supper club.

The process to get to this point of reopening wasn’t easy

“Extensive damage upstairs in the apartment, that was totaled. The roof had to be completely removed,” Kleinschmidt explained. “And then downstairs, we had a lot of smoke and water damage.”

Brand new bathrooms were needed and a few dining rooms were soaked with water. But through it all, their focus never wavered.

“There’s never been a day where we thought ‘We’re not going to do this,’” Kleinschmidt said emphatically. “We always knew we were going to come back.”

This supper club isn’t your ordinary restaurant. It’s been a staple in the community of Rosellville for as long as the township can remember. A fire wasn’t stopping the tradition from continuing.

“It’s pretty amazing. It means this place needs to continue on for many, many years,” Kleinschmidt said.

The opening day, which is just two days before the new year, isn’t a coincidence either.

“2020 didn’t get us. It’s December 30 and we are starting new,” Kleinschmidt said.

It’s a fresh start, with a mission accomplished.

“We did come back. Bigger, better, and stronger.”

