Ascension St. Michael’s begins to vaccinate health care workers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The process to vaccinate frontline health care workers began Tuesday at Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point.

“It’s exciting to be a part of the first group of associates to receive the vaccine,” said Respiratory Therapy Supervisor Kerri Matykowski. “The availability of the vaccine provides hope for the future for all of us.” The effort is part of a multi-phased program that will expand to other caregivers and locations as more doses become available and the distribution process progresses.

She was among the first recipients of the vaccine in Stevens Point.

Health care workers and first responders are receiving the earliest wave of available vaccines, as these professions are exposed to COVID-19 at higher rates.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.