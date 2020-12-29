Advertisement

A look at the ‘out of sight’ essential worker in the sewerage system

You might recall the 2020 toilet paper shortage, but there are people working around the clock, 365 days a year, making sure what goes down the toilet gets taken care of.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 29, 2020
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We hear a lot about essential workers, but there’s many who are unseen, like sewerage district workers making sure we get clean water while protecting the environment. You might recall the 2020 toilet paper shortage, but there are people working around the clock, 365 days a year, making sure what goes down the toilet gets taken care of.

“The one thing that I would say that we have noticed, and I can’t pinpoint it, but the increase in cleaning, so the disinfectant and the cleaning that is going down the drain, going down into our system,” said Bruce Bartel, Treatment Manager at NEW Water Green Bay Metropolitan Sewerage District.

Bartel and the team at NEW Water are essential, protecting our environment and our waterways from contamination.

“We’re here to protect the environment, and just to make sure everything is being treated, and returned back how it should be,” said Bartel.

The team is also protecting those of us at home.

“What we do is really helping people stay safe, stay healthy, and you go down to the underdeveloped countries and they don’t have the types of things that we have, and you can see that,” said Bartel.

So far this year the NEW Water team has cleaned over 14 billion gallons of water for the community.

As the team safely performs its essential duties they want to remind the public to not treat your toilet like a trash can. Instead remember the three p’s when flushing: number one, number two and of course, toilet paper.

