State adds 1,335 new COVID cases; 19 more deaths

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,335 new COVID-19 cases. The new positive cases are of the 5,171 tests processed. Monday’s positive case count shows one out of every four tests (25.82%) came back positive.

In addition, 19 new COVID-19 deaths were reported by state health officials Monday. That brings Wisconsin’s cumulative death toll to 4,711. State health officials reported new deaths in Dodge, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Lincoln, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pierce, Rock, Rusk, Sheboygan, Vernon, Washington and Wood counties.

To date, 472,153 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since testing began. The DHS says the number of active cases is down to 28,912 people, which is 6.1% of all known cases. There are 438,394 people (92.9%) who are considered recovered. A person is considered recovered if it’s been 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms or were medically cleared, though some may feel lingering effects from their infection.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.