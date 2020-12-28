Seniors’ concerns about COVID-19 vaccine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a recent survey conducted by Tivity Health, a leading provider of health solutions, including SilverSneakers, the nation’s leading community fitness program for older adults with 16 million eligible members nationwide, 85% of U.S. seniors plan to take the COVID-19 Vaccine once available. Almost 4,000 senior members of SilverSneakers from 49 U.S. states participated in the survey.

However, the results also show that seniors are most concerned about potential side effects, perceived cost and availability. 84 percent of all respondents said they would feel comfortable receiving the vaccine from their primary care provider, while 60 percent of respondents said they would be satisfied receiving the vaccine at a pharmacy or drugstore and 33 percent were comfortable with a clinic or urgent care location.

High-level results from the survey also showed:

Almost half of all respondents say they plan to take an approved COVID-19 vaccine immediately or within one month of availability

1 in 3 respondents said they are hesitant and would prefer to wait at least three months to take the vaccine

About 6 of 10 seniors said they believe they will have to pay for the vaccine

Two out of three respondents believe they will have to wait at least three months to have access to the vaccine

The President & CEO of Tivity Health, Richard Ashworth, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to share the sentiments of seniors on the potential vaccine and provide recommendations for how both seniors and healthcare/government agencies can best make a plan to prepare for the distribution of such an important vaccine.

