Rodgers to Adams: A dynamic duo

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers throwing to Davante Adams is like like bread and butter. They connected for three touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Titans.

It’s a duo the NFC should fear, and one that extends off the field.

“Honestly, I would be sitting here 5 or 10 minutes going through just everything it’s taken me and him to get to the place where we’re at right now,” Adams explained.

Adams has 17 touchdowns on the season, each of them thrown by Rodgers. Now, they are the most prolific duo in Packers history with close to 500 completions.

Adams “Everything’s gotten better over the years, man,” Adams said, “And we still put the work in.”

“That is amazing to think about. It doesn’t feel like we’ve played together that long,” Rodgers said with a smile.

Seven years they’ve been playing together. But it’s their off the field relationship that makes this duo so difficult.

“I just have a ton of respect for him as a person. I think he’s a fantastic human being and it’s an honor to play with him,” Rodgers said.

So much respect that a text was sent from Rodgers to Adams earlier this week.

“Just let him know how important he is to me. And just how much I value his friendship and just the way he inspires me and the team,” Rodgers said in the text.

It’s clear that compliments are a two-way street,

“It’s definitely allowed me to truly know what a real competitor is,” Adams said. “To be in the situation where I come in and see a guy who’s been balling out for as long as he has not be satisfied with the success that he’s had or even the success on one play.”

While both players are in the midst of career seasons, it’s one Aaron Rodgers comment that might hold true for years to come.

“I’ve said for so long that Charles was the best player I’ve ever played with. And Charles could dominate in a way that I’ve never seen a nickel dominate before. It’s probably time to put Davante in that conversation,” Rodgers said.

Adams is now one touchdown away from tying the Packers franchise single season record for touchdowns in a season of 18. Rodgers is one touchdown away from tying a career high in touchdowns of 45. That was in 2011, the only Super Bowl Rodgers has won.

