Advertisement

Remains of missing man found in Marinette County

(WNDU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says the remains of a man reported missing in 2018 were discovered in the Town of Athelstane Saturday.

Investigators identified the remains as Benjamin D. Bodwin of Milwaukee. He had been last seen in August of 2018 after leaving his vehicle at a business in Athelstane.

Bodwin was 54 at the time of his disappearance.

The remains were discovered Saturday by a couple taking a walk on their wooded property.

No foul play is suspected. The Medical Examiner has ruled the death a suicide.

If you or someone you know are considering suicide, please reach out for help. There are many resources for you:

Wisconsin Suicide Hotlines:

http://www.suicide.org/hotlines/wisconsin-suicide-hotlines.html

Wisconsin Suicide Prevention:

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/injury-prevention/suicideprevention.htm

Suicide Crisis Center: 920-436-8888

Police: 911

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Suicide hotline for Wisconsin Vets: 1-877-WAR-VETS

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
BREAKING: Missing Rome woman found dead
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Witnesses tell Newschannel 7 a car crashed into a home in Wisconsin Rapids Sunday evening.
Car crashes into home in Wisconsin Rapids
First Alert Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather: Snow impacting the area to start week
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after attempting to flee from Wausau Police officers and...
Driver facing charges in early morning Wausau crash

Latest News

Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, left, shoots against Michigan State's Joshua Langford during the...
Wisconsin ranked #6 as Big Ten utterly dominates Top 25
Maurices, The Buckle to move to Rib Mountain when mall closes
A new honey blonde ale is now available at Village Crossing in Kronenwetter and the Mosinee...
Mosinee Brewing Co. and Village Crossing put out new ‘Be Amazing’ Beer
In effect for Central Wisconsin Tuesday evening to Wednesday Noon.
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday Evening into Wednesday morning