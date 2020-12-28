Packers leading the Tennessee Titans on a snowy Lambeau Field, lead 26-14 in the 3rd quarter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers has found Davante Adams three times in the end zone as the Packers lead the Tennessee Titans 26-14 in the third quarter.

In a game which could have had playoff implications for the Packers, a Seahawks win Sunday means the Packers cannot clinch the number one seed tonight. A loss tonight also doesn’t hurt their chances by much of clinching a number one seed.

The Packers started with the ball and within five plays, they quickly moved into the red zone. A few plays later, Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams for a 5-yard touchdown. It was their 15th connection of the season. Mason Crosby missed the extra point. Packers took a 6-0 lead.

On the ensuing drive, the Titans took it to the Packers 35-yard line but were stopped. Due to the snowy conditions, they were forced to punt. The Packers led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Aaron Rodgers found an open Equanimeous St. Brown in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. It was St. Brown’s first career touchdown. After a missed two-point conversion, the Packers had 12-0 lead, finding the end zone in their first two drives.

On the Titans next drive, Darnell Savage picked off Ryan Tannehill’s pass and took it back to the Titans 34-yard line. It was his fourth interception in the last five games after having zero in the first 11.

With Aaron Jones being evaluated on the sideline, rookie AJ Dillon ran for 22 yards to put the Packers in position for the score. Rodgers promptly found his favorite target Adams for a 7-yard score, their second connection of the game. It was Adams’ 16th touchdown of the season. The Packers extended their lead to 19-0.

The Titans could not respond, with pro bowler Za’Darius Smith sacking Tannehill for the defense’s 2nd sack of the night, giving him 12 and a half on the season.

The Packers marched into the red zone for their fourth consecutive drive. they couldn’t punch it in. On the field goal attempt, the Titans blocked it. However, Nick Dzubnar lined up offsides. The Packers got another shot on fourth down and Wyatt Ray brought Rodgers down for a sack.

In the two minute-drill, the Titans drove 71 yards, finishing with a 12-yard pass from Tannehill to Jonnu Smith with 37 seconds left in the half for the score.

The Titans started with the ball in the second half and take advantage of the Packers run defense. Derrick Henry ran for 12 yards before Ryan Tannehill faked a hand-off to Henry and took it himself. He ran 45 yards for the touchdown. The Titans cut the deficit to 19-14.

But the Packers used their own legs. Aaron Jones tiptoes the sidelines for a 59 yard run to the Titans 7-yard line. While it appeared he stepped out of bounds, no challenge was called. That pushed him over the 1,000 rushing yard mark for the second consecutive season.

Rodgers and Adams connected two plays later for their third touchdown of the game. The Packers led 26-14.

