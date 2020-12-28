Packers dominate the Tennessee Titans on a snowy Lambeau Field, win 40-14

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers has found Davante Adams three times in the end zone as the Packers defeated the Tennessee Titans 40-14 in the fourth quarter on a snowy Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 231 yards with four touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns went to Davante Adams, who exploded for 142 yards. He is now one touchdown behind Sterling Sharpe in 1994 for most touchdowns in a single season in Packers franchise history with 17. AJ Dillon also added a team-high and career-high 124 yards and his first two touchdowns of his career. The Packers ran for 237 yards with 451 total offensive yards.

The Packers started with the ball and within five plays, they quickly moved into the red zone. A few plays later, Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams for a 5-yard touchdown. It was their 15th connection of the season. Mason Crosby missed the extra point. Packers took a 6-0 lead.

Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams for the 15th time this season! #GoPackGo



On the ensuing drive, the Titans took it to the Packers 35-yard line but were stopped. Due to the snowy conditions, they were forced to punt. The Packers led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Aaron Rodgers found an open Equanimeous St. Brown in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. It was St. Brown’s first career touchdown. After a missed two-point conversion, the Packers had 12-0 lead, finding the end zone in their first two drives.

Rodgers delivers again for his 42nd TD pass of the year! #GoPackGo



On the Titans next drive, Darnell Savage picked off Ryan Tannehill’s pass and took it back to the Titans 34-yard line. It was his fourth interception in the last five games after having zero in the first 11.

With Aaron Jones being evaluated on the sideline, rookie AJ Dillon ran for 22 yards to put the Packers in position for the score. Rodgers promptly found his favorite target Adams for a 7-yard score, their second connection of the game. It was Adams’ 16th touchdown of the season. The Packers extended their lead to 19-0.

The Titans could not respond, with pro bowler Za’Darius Smith sacking Tannehill for the defense’s 2nd sack of the night, giving him 12 and a half on the season.

The Packers marched into the red zone for their fourth consecutive drive. they couldn’t punch it in. On the field goal attempt, the Titans blocked it. However, Nick Dzubnar lined up offsides. The Packers got another shot on fourth down and Wyatt Ray brought Rodgers down for a sack.

In the two minute-drill, the Titans drove 71 yards, finishing with a 12-yard pass from Tannehill to Jonnu Smith with 37 seconds left in the half for the score.

The Titans started with the ball in the second half and take advantage of the Packers run defense. Derrick Henry ran for 12 yards before Ryan Tannehill faked a hand-off to Henry and took it himself. He ran 45 yards for the touchdown. The Titans cut the deficit to 19-14.

Tannehill had the whole defense fooled on this 45-yard TD run! #Titans



But the Packers used their own legs. Aaron Jones tiptoes the sidelines for a 59 yard run to the Titans 7-yard line. While it appeared he stepped out of bounds, no challenge was called. That pushed him over the 1,000 rushing yard mark for the second consecutive season.

Rodgers and Adams connected two plays later for their third touchdown of the game. The Packers led 26-14.

RODGERS TO ADAMS FOR THE THIRD TIME TONIGHT. #GoPackGo



After a Titans three-and-out, the Packers took the ball back with the goal of putting the Titans away. They did just that. A nine-play drive chipped 5:48 off the clock, and rookie AJ Dillon capped it off with a 30-yard touchdown on fourth-and-one. It was his first career touchdown. The Packers took a commanding 33-14 lead.

Rookie AJ Dillon scores his first NFL touchdown! #GoPackGo



That lead would hold into the 4th quarter, where the Titans could not do anything to respond to the Green and Gold. Christian Kirksey picked off Ryan Tannehill for his 2nd interception thrown on the night. The Packers added on one more with AJ Dillon’s 2nd touchdown of the night.

The Packers move to 12-3, and need a win next week or a Seahawks loss to clinch the number one seed in the NFC and a first round bye.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.