Nearly 40,000 have received COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly, 40,000 people have received their first vaccination of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday night.

A vaccination update summary from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 39,501 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry. That number includes 35,595 doses of Pfizer and 3,905 doses of Moderna. Health leaders reported one unspecified dose was administered in Wisconsin.

The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14, after receiving the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shortly thereafter. The first shipment of Moderna vaccine arrived in Wisconsin on Dec. 22, with the first doses administered that day.

According to a news release from DHS, 129,675 doses of Pfizer and 135,900 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to the state.

