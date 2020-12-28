Mosinee Brewing Co. and Village Crossing put out new ‘Be Amazing’ Beer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

A new honey blonde ale is now available at Village Crossing in Kronenwetter and the Mosinee Brewing Company, all to support a good cause.

The two small businesses teamed up this winter to create their new “Be Amazing” beer to not only highlight their business but give back to one of the many generous non-profits in the area. Be Amazing.

The project started a few months ago when Village Crossing was one of the first to carry the breweries ales in six-packs. The pair then decided to use their partnership to help others.

“For my business and Mosinee Brewing obviously we’ve had setbacks with the pandemic. We thought this was a great way to help both of us out and to make a contribution to be amazing and help them out as well. So this whole project really is truly based on small businesses,” Chad Sickler with Village Crossing said.

When making the beer, the brewery chose to go with something most anyone would like, and utilize honey from a local farmer.

“This whole project really is truly based on small businesses, helping each other and moving forward through COVID,” Jay Ritger With the Mosinee Brewing Co. said.

$2.00 from each six-pack at both locations goes towards Be Amazing, which profits service projects all around the area.

The Brewery originally made 5 barrels but said they will continue to brew it until the community doesn’t want it anymore.

For more information visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.