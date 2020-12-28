Advertisement

Maurices, The Buckle to move to Rib Mountain when mall closes

(WSAW)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At least two popular stores in the Wausau Center Mall will move to Rib Mountain when the mall closes late next month.

Jared Wehner, Director of Community Development for the town of Rib Mountain says Maurices will move to the former Dollar Tree location. The store is located in the strip mall that includes Best Buy. The Dollar Tree recently relocated to a new building this fall.

The Buckle will move to the former Pier 1 stand-alone building, which is north of Olive Garden along Rib Mountain Drive. Pier 1 went out of business earlier this year.

Wehner explained negotiations are on-going for other vacant locations in Rib Mountain.

In fall 2019, Wausau Opportunity Zone Fund, a locally financed nonprofit, bought the mall from its Miami-based owner, Rialto Capital.

The purchase did not include HOM Furniture or two parking ramps. City officials previously said local ownership was vital to the mall’s success. WOZ’s plans call for redeveloping the eight blocks that encompass the mall. The site could soon be home to a public market and new retail shops and 300 or more apartments.

