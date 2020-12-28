Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 17: A Three-Trick Pony

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three sport athletes.  You see it in high school, but sometimes it’s tough to understand how in the world someone has time for that. Kit Kronberger does.

She plays basketball, golf, and softball at Wausau East. That’s in addition to school work.

Noah Manderfeld talks about how she does this, why she does this and which one is her favorite.

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com. We’d love to hear from you.

To hear the other episodes of the Hilight Zone Podcast, you can go to this link.

