Advertisement

‘Frost quakes’ may be cause of mysterious noises in Muskego

Snow falls in Wisconsin (FILE)
Snow falls in Wisconsin (FILE)(Heather Poltrock/ WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Meteorologists believe that mysterious sounds reported southeastern Wisconsin may have been caused by a rare natural phenomenon known as “frost quakes,” which happen when moisture in the ground suddenly freezes and expands.

The Journal Sentinel reports Muskego police on Sunday received reports of loud booming noises in the city but were unable to determine the source of the sounds.

Police said the sounds were reported just after noon and rattled homes’ windows. Police said there weren’t any reports of damage.

Police said the noises also were heard in Waukesha, Big Bend, Wind Lake and Vernon.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said that frost quakes are a reasonable explanation for the sounds.

“We can’t confirm anything because they happen pretty randomly, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility to occur here,” he said.

Scientists say If conditions are just right, the soil or bedrock breaks like a brittle frozen pipe, generating mysterious noises that range from an earthquake-like rumble to sharp cracking noises sometimes mistaken for falling trees.

Stumpf said the phenomenon is not something the National Weather Service tracks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Town of Rome Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Lindsay Folan.
BREAKING: Missing Rome woman found dead
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
First Alert Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather: Snow impacting the area to start week
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after attempting to flee from Wausau Police officers and...
Wausau crash being investigated
Witnesses tell Newschannel 7 a car crashed into a home in Wisconsin Rapids Sunday evening.
Car crashes into home in Wisconsin Rapids

Latest News

In effect for Central Wisconsin Tuesday evening to Wednesday Noon.
First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday Evening into Wednesday morning
Gov. Evers: Criminal justice reforms likely in next state budget
A First Alert Weather Day is likely to be issued for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Monday Morning Forecast
Brewery Creates 'Be Amazing Beer'
Brewery Creates 'Be Amazing Beer'