First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day Likely for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

More snow is on the way with hazardous travel conditions likely
Here's how much snow might fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds along with some intervals of sunshine today and chilly. Afternoon readings topping out in the low 20s. A winter storm will head our way for Tuesday evening, bring snow and treacherous travel conditions, especially in Central Wisconsin.

A chilly day with more clouds than sun.
This latest winter storm will be tracking toward the Badger State on Tuesday. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday morning, with snow expected to develop around or a little after dinnertime Tuesday evening.

Here is what to expect with our next winter storm.
These advisories are likely to expand into the rest of Central Wisconsin.
The snow is forecast to be moderate to heavy at times Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The snow will taper to snow showers as the morning goes along, but it will be breezy with blowing and drifting snow anticipated. The Wednesday AM drive will be impacted, so be prepared to allow time to clear off your vehicle, extra time to reach your destination, and to drive with extra care on Wednesday. The highest snowfall totals locally are forecast to be around or south of Highway 10. No less, the snow shovel will come in handy by the time all the snow is said and done for the majority of the area.

Snow arrives Tuesday evening.
Snow will impact the region Tuesday night.
Periods of snow leading up to the morning drive Wednesday.
Snow will be tapering off Wednesday morning.
In the wake of this snowfall, there will be some sunshine for New Year’s Eve with highs in the mid 20s. Another winter storm could be lurking for New Year’s Day. At this point, the storm is forecast to track to our south, but still could get close enough to throw some snow into the southern parts of our viewing area. We will continue to monitor this in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

